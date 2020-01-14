Image copyright Google Image caption The A466 Hereford Road is the main road between Monmouth and Hereford

A boy has died after being hit by a bus on a main road in south Wales.

Ambulance crews were called to a collision on the A466 Hereford Road in Monmouth at about 15:50 GMT on Monday.

A spokeswoman from West Midlands Ambulance Service - which attended the scene along with crews from Wales - said the boy was a pedestrian and was hit by a bus.

She said: "Sadly, nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead on scene."

Gwent Police closed the road between Withy Lane and Buckholt on Monday afternoon following the incident.