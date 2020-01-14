Image copyright Aberystwyth University Image caption The Old College was designed in the 18th Century and built in the 1860s

A Grade I listed university building has received £10m of National Lottery funding to help pay for its 150th anniversary revamp.

Old College in Aberystwyth is undergoing a £27m revamp ahead of the university's celebrations in 2022/23.

It is expected to house new science exhibitions, with interactive displays and items usually kept in storage.

It is hoped the project will attract 190,000 tourists to the town and create 50 new jobs.

Image copyright Aberystwyth University Image caption The King Street entrance will be given a makeover as part of the project

Old College, on the town's seafront, opened its doors to students for the first time in 1872 but became largely redundant when the university moved to a purpose-built campus in the 1960s.

Baroness Kay Andrews, of the National Lottery Heritage Fund in Wales, said the building was about to embark on a "new lease of life".

"It will be a place which will welcome volunteers and visitors, the curious, the creative, and the entrepreneurs of all ages and the National Lottery Heritage Fund is proud to be part of that renaissance," she said.

Image copyright Aberystwyth University Image caption A new function room will look out over Cardigan Bay

Professor Elizabeth Treasure, vice-chancellor of Aberystwyth University, said: "The Old College project will restore and re-purpose for future generations one of the nation's most important historic buildings and create a major centre for culture, learning and enterprise.

"But on a local level it will see one of our most loved landmarks regain its rightful place as a focus for community activity and a practical day to day working space."

The project has also received £3m from the Welsh Government and £3m from the European Regional Development Fund.