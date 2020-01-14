Image caption Tony and Emma Borg let cameras into their home for three years

A top boxing trainer's "inspiring" family have opened up about the loss of their daughter in a car crash.

Tony Borg, 50, has guided Welsh amateurs to Olympic medals and worked with champion professionals, such as Lee Selby.

Xana Doyle, his wife's 19-year-old daughter, was killed by a driver high on cocaine in Newport in 2015.

Her mother, Emma Borg, said every moment was "difficult" but she had a "duty to continue living".

Xana died when Sakhawat Ali, who was also twice the drink-drive limit, crashed on Usk Way five years ago.

He was later jailed for eight years at Cardiff Crown Court, after admitting causing death by dangerous driving and drink-driving.

Image caption Xana Doyle died in a crash in Newport

Tony and Emma spoke about coming to terms with Xana's death as part of a Sky Atlantic documentary looking at the complexities of different domestic lives called This is Our Family.

"We explored the grief, the feelings and how to continue living with feelings like that," Emma told BBC Breakfast on Tuesday.

"Every moment is difficult but I've got a duty to her [Xana] to continue living and living well."

The Borgs let cameras into their home for three years while the documentary was made. It followed the couple as they brought together their 13 children while preparing to get married.

"It can be difficult but we enjoy family life and everyone being together is fabulous," Emma said.

Image caption Tony Borg has trained several champions in his St Joseph's gym in Newport

Tony, a father-of-eight. said boxing had been his life and he would not change anything with his vocation.

However, in the documentary, he says: "If there's one thing I would like to be a bit better with, it would be emotionally with my children. I would like to be able to just give them a cwtch [cuddle]."

This is Our Family, starring the Borgs, will air on Sky Atlantic on Tuesday night.

The director, Clare Richards, said the Borgs were "inspiring", adding: "There was just an openness and a humour and a warmth that I was attracted to."