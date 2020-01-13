Image copyright Crown Image caption Westbound traffic is being severely delayed by the crash

Two buses carrying schoolchildren have collided at a motorway junction.

Emergency services were called to the crash near Sarn Park motorway services at junction 36 of the M4, just before 16:00 BST.

There are not believed to be any serious injuries, South Wales Police has said.

The collision is causing delays, including the M4, and motorists are being advised to avoid the area while the vehicles are recovered.