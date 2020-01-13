Image caption Crews are disassembling an isolated log wall where the fire took hold

Firefighters are tackling a third blaze at a factory in less than three years.

Crews were called to Kronospan panelling factory in Chirk, near Wrexham, at 02:15 GMT where a fire started in an "isolated" log wall.

The company, which employs more than 600 people at the site, has confirmed no-one was hurt in the latest fire.

A fire also broke out in one of the filter towers in July 2018 following an earlier major fire in September 2017.

Kronospan has apologised to residents living nearby for any inconvenience while the fire is dealt with.

"The incident occurred in an isolated part of the site and no-one has been injured," it said in a statement.

"The fire service currently have three appliances in attendance, the situation is under control and they are in the process of disassembling the log wall and dealing with the incident."

Residents also sought legal action over the factory's dust emissions, with more than 1,000 people joining a Facebook group to highlight air pollution issues in the area.