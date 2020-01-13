Image copyright Peter Mountain Image caption Sir Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce as Pope Benedict and Cardinal Bergoglio in Two Popes

Sir Anthony Hopkins could join an elite club to win a second Oscar as he and fellow Welsh actor Jonathan Pryce have been nominated for academy awards.

Hopkins has been nominated for the best supporting actor Oscar for his role as Pope Benedict in The Two Popes.

Pryce stars alongside 82-year-old Hopkins in the Netflix production and is nominated for best leading actor at the 92nd Academy Awards on 9 February.

Golden Globe winner and Rocketman star Taron Egerton is not nominated.

Egerton had been among the favourites to win an Oscar for his portrayal of Sir Elton John after being named best actor in the Golden Globes earlier this month.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Taron Egerton won a Golden Globe for playing Sir Elton John in Rocketman

But the 30-year-old from Aberystwyth has missed out as Joker star Joaquin Phoenix and Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood lead the best actor nominations alongside Pryce.

The 72-year-old from Flintshire, who won best actor at the 1992 Cannes Film Festival for his lead in Carrington, is nominated for an Oscar for the first time.

Five Welsh actors that have won Academy Awards:

Ray Milland, Best Actor, The Lost Weekend, 1945

Hugh Griffith, Best Supporting Actor, Ben-Hur, 1959

Anthony Hopkins, Best Actor, Silence of The Lambs, 1992

Catherine Zeta Jones, Best Supporting Actress, Chicago, 2003

Christian Bale, Best Supporting Actor, The Fighter, 2010

Pryce stars as Pope Francis in The Two Popes, which explores the friendship between Pope Francis and Pope Benedict around the time the papacy transferred to Francis, who has been head of the Catholic Church since 2013.

Hopkins is hoping to join Jack Nicholson, Katharine Hepburn, Robert De Niro, Tom Hanks, Denzel Washington and Elizabeth Taylor in an illustrious list of actors who have won two or more Oscars.

Image copyright Getty Images

The actor from Port Talbot is nominated for an Academy Award for a fifth time and hopes to emulate his 1992 win, when he won best actor Oscar for his portrayal of Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs.

Hopkins is up against Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Al Pacino (The Irishman), Joe Pesci (The Irishman) and Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood) for the best supporting actor award.