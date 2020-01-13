Image copyright Google Image caption The van was parked near the Loughor lifeboat station

A man's body has been found inside a campervan parked close to a lifeboat station.

South Wales Police officers were called to the site at Loughor in Swansea shortly after 13:40 GMT on Sunday after concerns were raised about an abandoned vehicle.

The vehicle is believed to have been parked at the site for some time.

The coroner has been informed. Police said they were not treating the death as suspicious.