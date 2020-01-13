Image copyright NEWSAR | Twitter Image caption The rescue was concluded at about 19:15 GMT on Sunday

Rescuers used ropes to lower a mountain biker to safety after he suffered multiple injuries while riding on a steep forest slope.

North East Wales Search and Rescue was called to Clocaenog Forest in Denbighshire on Sunday at 15:45 GMT.

They lowered him about 100m (328ft) on a stretcher before using a 4x4 vehicle to ferry him to an awaiting ambulance.

The rescue was in an "awkward, very muddy and slippery location," according to a NEWSAR spokesperson.

About 20 people were involved in the three-and-a-half hour rescue, along with the injured biker's friends.