Raids were carried out across south Wales by police investigating the burglaries

A man has been charged by detectives in a long-running investigation into burglaries in south Wales.

Daniel Casey was arrested in a joint operation between South Wales and Leicestershire Police on Thursday, police said.

The 28-year-old, of no fixed abode, has been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary between July 2018 and January 2019.

He will appear before magistrates in Swansea on Monday.

His arrest and charge follows a spate of high-value thefts and aggravated burglaries from properties across the south Wales region.

It led to a series of dawn raids across Swansea in January last year.

The force has also renewed its appeal to trace two other suspects.

A £3,000 reward has also been issued for information which would assist police in finding 19-year-old Michael Casey and Wayne Harty, aged 18.