'Serious accident' closes A470 road in Conwy Valley
- 12 January 2020
Emergency services have closed the A470 trunk road following a serious accident in the Conwy Valley.
Police have asked motorists to avoid the route, after the crash near Dolwyddelan on Sunday afternoon.
The road was shut shortly after 14:00 GMT between Glanypwll Road, Blaenau Ffestiniog, and the A5 at Waterloo Bridge in Betws-Y-Coed.
Traffic agencies said the incident involved a single vehicle.
#RTC A470 between Blaenau Ffestiniog and Dolwyddelan. Road will be closed to manage the scene. Please avoid the area and seek alternative routes . Y005277 refers. pic.twitter.com/PS9HSljLIr— North Wales Police (@NWPolice) January 12, 2020
