Image copyright Google Image caption The A470 is shut between Blaenau Ffestiniog and Betws-y-Coed

Emergency services have closed the A470 trunk road following a serious accident in the Conwy Valley.

Police have asked motorists to avoid the route, after the crash near Dolwyddelan on Sunday afternoon.

The road was shut shortly after 14:00 GMT between Glanypwll Road, Blaenau Ffestiniog, and the A5 at Waterloo Bridge in Betws-Y-Coed.

Traffic agencies said the incident involved a single vehicle.