Image copyright Conwy council Image caption Storms have battered Old Colwyn's sea defences in recent years

"Essential" work to strengthen Victorian sea defences on a promenade is to start on Monday.

A project at Splash Point on Old Colwyn promenade, Conwy, aims to protect it from rough seas and high tides.

Conwy council said it would be installing a wall of rock up to 2m (6.5ft) higher than the current promenade level.

A section of cycle path will also be improved, alongside the raising of the existing slipway.

The promenade will be closed for up to six months from Rotary Way east to Beach Road and Cliff Gardens.

Greg Robbins, cabinet member for environment and transportation, said the £1.6m work was "essential" and "protects the promenade, the national cycle route, and the A55 and railway bridges".

He added that he understood the road closure was "inconvenient" but added "without this work, there is a high chance that after a bad storm the promenade could need to be closed indefinitely".

Image caption Old Colwyn's sea front has been damaged previously

Mr Robbins said the rock revetment would "absorb the wave energy, resulting in smaller waves and reducing the pressure on the Victorian seawall".

The work is being funded by the Welsh Government, through the Active Travel scheme and is the first phase of improvements, the council said.

It added it was working on the design for improving the promenade and sea defences from Porth Eirias to Splash Point, and was continuing to look for funding for these future phases.