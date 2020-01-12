Wales braced for 70mph winds on Monday
- 12 January 2020
The Met Office has issued a warning for a "very windy period" on Monday, with some disruption to travel likely.
Gusts of 60-70mph (97-113 km/hr) are expected around the Welsh coast and on high ground, with inland gusts of about 45-55mph (72-89 km/hr).
Monday's yellow warning is from noon and covers 18 of Wales' 22 counties.
Monmouthshire, Flintshire, Denbighshire and Wrexham are not affected by the warning.