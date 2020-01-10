Image copyright JOHN LUCAS/GEOGRAPH/GOOGLE Image caption Operations were cancelled at (clockwise from top left): Withybush, Prince Philip, Bronglais, and Glangwili hospitals

Disruption is expected to continue at hospitals in west Wales but pressure is easing on emergency departments, Hywel Dda health board said.

Planned operations at four hospitals across the area were cancelled for three consecutive days during the past week.

The health board said about half of the planned procedures were carried out on Thursday and Friday.

It added it will look to rearrange operations as soon as possible.

A statement from Hywel Dda said its hospitals were working "below peak escalation status" but remain "under pressure" and are "anticipating another busy weekend" in emergency departments.

Routine inpatient surgery has been affected at Bronglais, Prince Philip, Glangwili and Withybush hospitals.

The decision was made to cancel operations on Monday after "an extraordinary weekend" of "critical pressures".

Deputy medical director Dr Sion James said the hospitals were full due to "a number of challenges" including a norovirus and flu outbreak.

The Welsh Government said it had given £30m to health boards to provide extra capacity this winter.