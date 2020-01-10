Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mondi creates paper and plastic packaging products

A packaging firm has announced plans to close two factories, which could lead to the loss of up to 208 jobs.

Mondi said it would close operations at the Deeside Industrial Park, Flintshire, where 167 jobs are at risk, and in Nelson, Lancashire, with 41 jobs affected.

The firm said a "change in demand for the niche products" at the sites has led to their potential closures.

The company also said its CEO, Peter Oswald, will step down by 31 March.

Mondi has a factory at the Deeside Industrial Park in Flintshire

The closure is expected by the second half of 2020.

The Mondi Group was formed in South Africa in 1967 and now employs about 26,000 people in about 30 countries and creates paper and plastic packaging products.

Its Deeside and Nelson plants create bags, pouches and laminates for the consumer industry.

A statement released by Mondi said it will start a 45-day consultation process which could lead to the closure of the factories.

It said: "Mondi sees no alternative than to start a consultation process on the potential closure.

"Employees will be given support during the consultation and implementation of the ultimately agreed proposal, and Mondi will follow all legal procedures in accordance with UK labour law.

"Mondi remains fully committed to flexible plastics packaging and will continue to serve its UK customers from its wide network of production facilities across Europe."