Image copyright Google Image caption A man was arrested and bailed after the death on New Year's Day

An investigation into the death of a man on New Year's Day has ended after police ruled there were no suspicious circumstances.

Darren Richards, 41, died in hospital after a disturbance in Pont Wen in Wrexham on 1 January.

A 37-year-old man was held on suspicion of manslaughter and later bailed. North Wales Police has confirmed no further action will be taken against him.

Det Ch Insp Gary Kelly said a report would be filed with the coroner.