Wrexham New Year's Day death ruled not suspicious
- 9 January 2020
An investigation into the death of a man on New Year's Day has ended after police ruled there were no suspicious circumstances.
Darren Richards, 41, died in hospital after a disturbance in Pont Wen in Wrexham on 1 January.
A 37-year-old man was held on suspicion of manslaughter and later bailed. North Wales Police has confirmed no further action will be taken against him.
Det Ch Insp Gary Kelly said a report would be filed with the coroner.