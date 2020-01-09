Image copyright Robbie Black Image caption More than 20 bags of rubbish was dumped just before Christmas, Jeremy Hurley claimed

Fly-tipping is ruining a south Wales beauty spot, with cannabis farm rubbish, a TV and sofa among items dumped recently, a councillor warned.

Neath Port Talbot councillor Jeremy Hurley said it was spoiling the Afan Forest for walkers and mountain bikers.

Robbie Black, who runs lodges and an outdoor pursuits centre, said even his guests had helped clear up the rubbish.

Natural Resources Wales, which manages much of the forest, said it would consider installing CCTV cameras.

Mr Hurley, who represents Pelenna, said: "Because we are rural, there's quite a few isolated places and it seems an easy place to do it [dump rubbish].

"The last one was just before Christmas with probably 20 black bags full of cannabis farm waste," he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Image caption Residents are fed up with having to clear up the area, business owner Robbie Black said

Mr Hurley said residents had put up signs warning against fly-tipping in recent years with little success.

"Some of it is pure laziness - people can take TVs to the tip without any charge," he said.

"It's disgusting, it's really impacting on the village - a local beauty spot is being ruined by people who have no regard for where we live."

Mr Black, of Bryn Bettws Lodges, added: "It's becoming more and more regular - there's a layby where people stop and just dump their rubbish and throw stuff out of their vehicles.

"Why should they be destroying a place of natural beauty for everyone else?

"Natural Resources Wales come fairly quickly and clear it up but it's not the answer.

"Some of our guests have even gone out with black bags picking up rubbish."

James Roseblade, senior officer for land management at Natural Resources Wales, said: "We work closely with Fly Tipping Action Wales and will investigate if there is a possibility to install cameras and further signage at this location."