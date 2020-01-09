Image copyright @SPIRITismywolf Image caption Jeffrey Plevey died after being trapped under rubble after the derelict church collapsed

A file of evidence into the collapse of a church has been submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Jeffrey Plevey, 55, died when he became trapped in the rubble of the structure, which he was working on at the time.

South Wales Police and the Health and Safety Executive have been investigating the circumstances of the July 2017 collapse, in Splott, Cardiff.

Two people escaped from the building, which was being demolished.

They were treated for minor injures.

In a June 2016 report Cardiff council dubbed the former Mount Hermon Primitive Methodist Chapel "dangerous" and at risk of "imminent collapse".

It said: "In our opinion, the building may be deemed as a dangerous structure. In consideration of the close proximity of the railway line."

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Mr Plevey was working on the site of the church when it collapsed in July 2017

Authors Bruton Knowles warned part of the building close to the railway line was unstable and needed to be stabilised or it may "fall" and damage the tracks.

The family of Mr Plevey, from Cardiff, described him as a hardworking man and the "life and soul of any gathering".