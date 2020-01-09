Wales

Christmas Day death: Wife was stabbed in neck

  • 9 January 2020
Thomas Bryan Image copyright Wales News Live
Image caption Thomas Bryan (right) was remanded in custody by a judge at Mold Crown Court

A woman found dead on Christmas Day was stabbed in the right side of the neck, an inquest heard.

Post-mortem tests showed Vivienne Bryan suffered "shock and haemorrhage" from the injury, North West Wales senior coroner Dewi Pritchard Jones said.

Mrs Bryan died at her home in Francis Avenue, Fairbourne, Gwynedd. Her husband Thomas Bryan, 75, appeared at Llandudno Magistrates' Court on the 30 December accused of murder.

The inquest has now been adjourned.

Image copyright Google
Image caption Police were called to Francis Avenue on Christmas Day

No family was present at the inquest, in Caernarfon.

