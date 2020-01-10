Wales

Weather warning: Winds could hit 70mph in north Wales

  • 10 January 2020
Yellow warning for strong winds - map showing north Wales Image copyright Met Office
Image caption The wind warning runs from 03:00 on Saturday until 18:00

Winds could hit 70mph (113km/h) across parts of north Wales overnight into Saturday, forecasters have warned.

The Met Office has issued a revised yellow alert for high winds covering the region from 03:00 GMT until 18:00.

Residents across Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd and Anglesey have been told to expect gusts of 50 to 60mph - but even more on exposed high ground.

The gales could lead to some travel disruption in those areas affected.

Forecasters have also highlighted a "slight risk" of damage to buildings, while the public has been warned to be aware of spray and large waves along the coast.

