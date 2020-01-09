Airbus 'sees potential to expand' after Brexit

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption About 6,000 people work in wing manufacturing at Broughton in Flintshire

The chief executive of Airbus has said the future of its British wing plants is "secure" and there is "great potential to improve" post Brexit.

The aerospace giant had warned it could move wing-building out of the UK in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Airbus employs 13,500 people in the UK, including 6,000 at its site in Broughton, Flintshire.

On Wednesday, Guillaume Faury said the fact MPs had backed Boris Johnson's Brexit deal made things more "certain".

Airbus's previous chief, Tom Enders, said last year the company would have to make "potentially very harmful decisions for the UK" in the event of no deal.

Mr Faury, who took up his role in April, said in his speech: "While global uncertainty won't end with the UK's withdrawal from the EU, Brexit is, at least, now for certain.

"But the nature of the future relationship between the UK and EU is still to be determined.

"Airbus is committed to the UK and to working with the new government on an ambitious industrial strategy.

"We see great potential to improve and expand our operations in the UK this year."