Image copyright Flintshire County Council Image caption The building has been hit by vandals since they closed in 2017

An "eyesore" pub is being turned into a Co-op store after plans to re-open it as a watering hole were abandoned.

The Red Lion in Hope, Flintshire, has been targeted by vandals since closing in 2017 and villagers claim its appearance has hit wedding bookings at the church opposite.

Owners Punch Taverns began work to refurbish the building in April but the project stalled a few weeks later.

Co-op said it would be opening a store there as early as the summer.

It said the £650,000 investment would create about 15 jobs.

Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Hope Parish Church stands opposite the pub

The pub is one of a number of former licensed premises across Wales to have been changed to Co-ops in recent years.

John Hillman, the company's acquisition manager in Wales, said: "We are delighted that an opportunity has arisen to serve the Hope community.

"The site's owner has now begun work to breathe new life into the building by creating a new convenience store, to be operated by Co-op."

He added the new store would run on 100% renewable electricity.