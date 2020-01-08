Image caption Patrick Harrington QC has been involved in some of Wales' most high-profile cases

One of Wales' most prominent lawyers is seriously ill in hospital after he was involved in a crash on the M4.

Criminal barrister Patrick Harrington QC was airlifted to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, following the incident near Newport on 3 January.

A single BMW was involved in the incident on the westbound carriageway just after 11:00 GMT.

Gwent Police said Mr Harrington, 70, from Raglan, Monmouthshire, was in a critical but stable condition.

Mr Harrington has been involved in some of the most high-profile trials in Wales in recent decades as both a defence and prosecution QC.

Among the trials was the successful prosecution in 2012 of the two hitmen who murdered Cardiff student Aamir Siddiqi in a case of mistaken identity.

In 2016, Mr Harrington defended millionaire Monmouthshire property developer Peter Morgan who had murdered his mistress Georgina Symonds.

He prosecuted David Morris at Swansea Crown Court for the murders of Mandy Power, her mother and two children at their home in Clydach during two trials in 2002 and 2006.

And in 2003, he succeeded in convicting Jeffrey Gafoor - the real killer of Cardiff's Lynette White - one of the most notorious Welsh murders in the 20th Century.

In total he has appeared in more than 250 homicide trials and has also been involved as leading counsel in some the largest and most complex fraud cases in the UK.

He has received numerous accolades in legal circles for his skills in cross-examination and for his wealth of experience.

Alan Kilbey, chief executive of Farrar's Building chambers in London which Mr Harrington belongs to, said they were in touch with his family.