Bodies of mother and daughter found in Saundersfoot house
- 8 January 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The sudden deaths of a mother and daughter at a property in Pembrokeshire are being investigated by police.
Officers from Dyfed-Powys Police were called to the address on Sandy Hill Road, Saundersfoot just before 16:00 GMT on Tuesday.
The deaths of Lilian Smith, 84 and her daughter Susan Smith, 63, are being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.
Their next of kin and the coroner have been told.