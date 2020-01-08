Yellow weather warning for wind issued in Wales

Image copyright Met Office

A yellow weather warning of "strong winds" may cause travel disruption in Wales later in the week.

Gusts of 65-70 mph are possible in more exposed coastal and upland sites, the Met Office said.

The winds are likely to effect north-west Wales and come after earlier warnings issued to the whole of Wales, which also said there was a "slight chance" of damage to buildings.

This warning is in place between 18:00 GMT on Friday and 15:00 on Saturday.

Affected areas could be Conway, Gwynedd and Isle of Anglesey, with coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities likely affected by spray and large waves.