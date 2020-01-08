Image caption The hole has since been boarded up

A father of four has described himself as "very lucky" after a car crashed into his bedroom just moments after he got up to use the toilet.

Steven Boyle, 57, from Rhuddlan, heard the crash on Monday afternoon but thought something had fallen over in his kitchen or happened outside.

The shift worker was home alone when he found his bed had been shunted across to the other side of the room and piles of breeze blocks and bricks.

Police are investigating the crash.

It is believed the car was driven by an elderly motorist who reversed into the property at speed after the driver lost control of the vehicle in the car park of the Co-op store in Rhuddlan, Denbighshire.

Image caption Steven Boyle said he thought something had fallen over in his kitchen or happened outside

Image caption The damaged property has been propped up

"You never know what would have happened," Mr Boyle, who lives in a ground floor rented flat, said.

"I think myself very lucky."

The damaged property has since been propped up and the hole boarded, but Mr Boyle has had to be re-housed in the nearby Premier Inn as the building cannot be lived in until repairs are carried out.