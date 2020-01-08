Image copyright Plaid Cymru Image caption Paul James died in April

Two people appeared in court charged with causing the death of a councillor from Ceredigion by careless driving.

Paul James, 61, died in April after a crash while he was cycling as he trained for a charity ride on the outskirts of Aberystwyth.

Christopher Allan Jones, 40, from Devil's Bridge, and Lowri Ruth Powell, 43, from Penrhyncoch, appeared Aberystwyth Magistrates' Court.

Not guilty pleas were entered on behalf of them both.

The case has been transferred to Swansea Crown Court.

Both defendants were released on unconditional bail to appear in Swansea Crown Court on 7 February.