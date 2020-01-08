Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to reports of an assault in Allt Dderw at 14:00 GMT on Wednesday

A 36-year-old man is in hospital with serious head injuries after an assault at a property in Bridgend.

South Wales Police were called to the Broadlands area of the town at about 14:00 GMT on Wednesday following reports of an assault.

A 38-year-old man, who is known to the victim, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and is in custody.

The victim is in a stable condition as police continue to investigate.

A police presence remains at the scene in Allt Dderw while officers continue their enquiries.

Detectives are appealing for information "which could assist the investigation".