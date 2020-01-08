Image copyright Geograph/Jaggery Image caption The Network Rail depot in Llandudno Junction is on the Tre Marl Industrial Estate

A wood chopping machine worth £40,000 has been stolen from a railway maintenance depot.

British Transport Police said the Timberwolf machine was taken from the Network Rail Llandudno Junction depot in Conwy at 07:00 GMT on 15 December.

Officers say burglars forced entry into the Tre Marl Industrial Estate compound and they believe a silver 4x4 vehicle and white van was used in the theft.

The thieves may have took the machine into England along the A55 road.

CCTV images show a vehicle travelling along North Wales' main dual carriageway eastbound transporting a machine following the burglary.

Image copyright British Transport Police Image caption British Transport Police released CCTV images of a vehicle on the A55 towing a wood chopping machine after the burglary

Bill Kelly, from Network Rail, said: "Burglary, such as these, have serious implications for the railway network."

"Money lost from such crimes ultimately means there is less money available to spend on building and maintaining the railway network which directly impacts on the travelling public."