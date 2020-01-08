Llandudno Junction railway yard: £40k machine stolen
A wood chopping machine worth £40,000 has been stolen from a railway maintenance depot.
British Transport Police said the Timberwolf machine was taken from the Network Rail Llandudno Junction depot in Conwy at 07:00 GMT on 15 December.
Officers say burglars forced entry into the Tre Marl Industrial Estate compound and they believe a silver 4x4 vehicle and white van was used in the theft.
The thieves may have took the machine into England along the A55 road.
CCTV images show a vehicle travelling along North Wales' main dual carriageway eastbound transporting a machine following the burglary.
Bill Kelly, from Network Rail, said: "Burglary, such as these, have serious implications for the railway network."
"Money lost from such crimes ultimately means there is less money available to spend on building and maintaining the railway network which directly impacts on the travelling public."