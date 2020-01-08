Image copyright JOHN LUCAS/GEOGRAPH/GOOGLE Image caption Operations were cancelled at (clockwise from top left): Withybush, Prince Philip, Bronglais, and Glangwili hospitals

Routine operations are set to be cancelled for the third consecutive day due to issues over winter pressures.

Sion James, the deputy medical director of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said operations would be cancelled on Wednesday.

Planned surgery was called off at four hospitals in mid and west Wales on Monday and Tuesday.

The health board said it would be contacting those affected.

Operations have been called off at Bronglais, Glangwili, Prince Philip and Withybush hospitals.

Dr Phil Banfield, chairman of the British Medical Association (BMA) Welsh consultants committee, said the organisation is meeting with the Welsh Government on Wednesday and will discuss winter pressures.

He said: "There isn't one person to blame for this - this is an issue within the system.

"There are two factors here - there's the lost operations, people having elective surgery who may become worse and become emergencies as a result.

"We're hearing reports of cancer surgery now being cancelled as well throughout different hospitals in Wales.

"But also the reason why the operations are being cancelled is because surgical beds are full of medical patients, now that puts the wrong type of patient in the wrong hospital bed at the wrong time and they're clearly not getting the care that they should do.

"If we think this is distressing for the staff, having to watch this, this is hugely distressing for families and patients who are on the end of these cancellations and we need to find that capacity immediately."