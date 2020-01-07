Image copyright Family photo Image caption Conner Marshall, from Barry in the Vale of Glamorgan, was beaten to death

A probation officer who had been monitoring a serial offender when he went on to murder a teenager told an inquest she did the best she could under the heavy workload.

Conner Marshall, 18, was beaten to death at Trecco Bay in Porthcawl in March 2015.

Killer David Braddon, who was 26 at the time, pleaded guilty to murder and is serving a life sentence.

Braddon was subject to two community orders at the time.

A Pontypridd inquest into Mr Marshall's death heard Braddon had repeatedly missed appointments to supervise his behaviour.

During the hearing, probation officer Kathryn Oakley broke down and said she had been given an impossible job.

The court heard she was new to the role and Braddon was her first case.

She was employed by Wales Community Rehabilitation Company.

The barrister for the Marshall family, Kirsten Heaven, asked Ms Oakley if she told the probation service when Braddon, who was diagnosed with depression and anxiety, had stopped taking his antidepressant medication without talking to his GP.

Ms Oakley said she had encouraged Braddon to speak to his doctor.

Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption David Braddon is serving a life sentence for murder

She was then asked whether she would have handled the situation differently.

Ms Oakley broke down and said: "In an ideal world I wish I had. But I did the best I could under the heavy workload."

"You're talking about an impossible task."

The inquest heard that Braddon had drug and alcohol issues. He had missed a treatment appointment and was still drinking.

Ms Oakley said she was unaware of the missed appointment because she was on holiday in Mexico at the time.

Ms Heaven asked her: "You were told he was drinking four cans a night and you were told alcohol led to an increased risk of harm. Why were alarm bells not ringing?"

Ms Oakley said she "was a bit concerned about that" but said because of the pressure of the workload it meant she did not investigate this further, which she would have normally done if she wasn't having to deal with 60 separate cases.

Ms Oakley told the court she felt let down by her employer.

The inquest continues.