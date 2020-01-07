A children's park has been forced to shut after dog mess was smeared on play areas and equipment.

Newport council has sent teams to the play area in the Duffryn area of the city to carry out a deep clean.

Staff dealing with incident have described it as "atrocious" and said they had never come across anything like it before.

Council officers said they were treating the matter as an act of anti-social behaviour.

"To do this to a children's play area is totally unacceptable," an official said.

"The whole play area is contaminated so has had to be closed before a deep clean can take place."

Angry parents and residents on the Duffryn estate have taken to social media to voice their disgust.

"Gross! Looks like carrier bags of it," said one individual.

"What sort of a sicko does something like that," another said.

The council has appealed for anyone with information about the incident to contact police.