Image copyright Google Image caption The school's expansion will help meet demand for Welsh medium education, the council said

Room for 120 extra pupils will be created at a Welsh-medium primary school in Wrexham after it was given the go-ahead to expand.

Capacity at Ysgol Bro Alun in Gwersyllt, built in 2013, will go up by more than a third to 315, along with 45 nursery places.

Two new classrooms plus storage areas, cloakrooms and toilets will be funded by £1.3m of Welsh Government cash.

Wrexham council said it would help meet demand for Welsh language education.

Only one objection was raised against the scheme on traffic grounds, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Speaking when the plans were unveiled last year, Wrexham's lead member for education Councillor Phil Wynn said it was "a reflection of how well received the Welsh medium school has been by the community of Gwersyllt".