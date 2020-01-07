Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption PC Alex Price has been dismissed without notice

A police officer has been sacked for taking part in a sex act with another officer in a patrol car while on duty.

Alex Price, 49, and Abby Powell, 28, were "in a relationship" and worked together at Tonyrefail police station in Rhondda Cynon Taff in 2017.

A misconduct hearing in Cardiff heard the South Wales Police officers both admitted sexually-motivated touching and sexual motivation while on duty.

Ms Powell had quit her job but Mr Price, 49, had remained in his.

Mr Price also admitted to a charge of lying in a police interview and accepted it amounted to a lack of integrity and dishonesty.

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption The couple worked together at Tonyrefail police station

Both accepted their actions amounted to gross misconduct.

Presenting officer Jonathan Walters said: "In his first interview Price denied repeatedly that he had conducted himself in the ways alleged which he now admits.

"In a second interview three days later, Price admitted that what he had said in the first interview were lies."

Announcing the verdict to the hearing, chair Peter Griffiths said: "Having considered all possible outcomes the panel has come to the unanimous decision over the outcome.

"PC Price is to be dismissed without notice and, had PC Powell still been with the force, she would also have been dismissed without notice.

"The panel has considered that each outcome is appropriate and proportionate to the allegations."