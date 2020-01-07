Image caption Three crews were called to the blaze in Greenfield Road

A man has been found dead following a fire at a house in Colwyn Bay on Tuesday.

North Wales Fire Service was called to the property in Greenfield Road just before 10:20 GMT.

Firefighters discovered the man's body inside the house.

North Wales Police and the fire service will investigate the cause of the blaze. Crews from Colwyn Bay, Abergele and Llandudno attended the scene.