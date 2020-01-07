Image copyright Penallta Rugby Club Image caption Rob Moore (right) was the captain of Penallta Rugby Club in the 1990s

A rugby player has died almost 25 years after an injury left him paralysed.

Rob Moore, 55, was the captain of Penallta Rugby Club, in Ystrad Mynach, during the 1990s, but in 1995 a scrum collapsed during a game and as hooker, Mr Moore took the brunt.

The club announced on social media the "terribly sad news" that Mr Moore had died.

They said he was "a warrior on the field and an inspiration to everybody associated with the club."

'Inspirational figure'

The club said: "Rob's warrior spirit enabled him to somehow survive those life-threatening first few months and then face down those hellish years of almost total paralysis that followed.

"Lesser souls would never have been able to do what Rob did, his strength of character really was remarkable.

"Rob was helped through those brutal, awful years by his close and loving family, who supported him all the way."

Mr Moore's son Daniel was a baby when he suffered his injury.

The statement ended: "Rob was a captain, a friend, a warrior, an inspiration and a hero of Penallta RFC and he will continue to be an historic and inspirational figure to all of those who had the pleasure to meet him and play alongside him."