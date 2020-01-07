Image caption Tourists, lorries and agricultural vehicles use the A40 every day

People living near one of the most dangerous roads in Wales have said not enough is being done to improve safety.

There have been more than 300 accidents on an eight-mile stretch of the A40 in Carmarthenshire in the last decade

The A40 is the main route through west Wales and is used by tourists as well as freight heading to the ferry ports at Fishguard and Pembroke Dock.

The Welsh Government said it had launched a study of the stretch of road between St Clears and Carmarthen.

Figures from Dyfed-Powys Police showed there were 338 accidents in the 10 years up to July 2019 - of which 63 were classed as minor, 19 serious and two fatal.

Safer junctions and a possible reduced speed limit of 50mph are among some of the options being suggested by campaigners.

Graham Edwards, a St Clears town councillor, said the road had become significantly more dangerous over the 30 years he had lived by it.

"You've got a large number of junctions crossing the road and a large number of agricultural vehicles using it, so in a sense it's being used as a motorway but it's designed as a country road," he said.

"We've got two junctions coming into the village and it's got to the point where people are more and more concerned about getting on to the dual carriageway."

"We're going to see more accidents, more fatalities in future. It's getting worse," he added.

Dairy farmer Michael James from Bancyfelin uses tractors and trailers on the A40 on a daily basis.

"I think driver error and speed come into a lot of the accidents which happen here," he said.

"But I'm not sure if reducing speed would necessarily be the best option."

In a statement, the Welsh Government said the first phase of the study was due to be completed in the spring.