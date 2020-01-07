Death of man found in Mountain Ash road 'unexplained'
- 7 January 2020
A man has died after being discovered on a road in Rhondda Cynon Taff.
South Wales Police said officers were called to Penrhiwceiber Road, Mountain Ash, in the early hours of Tuesday.
The man's death is being treated as sudden and unexplained but he has not yet been identified.
The Welsh Ambulance Service said it was called to the scene at about 04:00 GMT to reports of a man needing "urgent medical assistance" and he was taken to Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr.