Image copyright Gwent Police Image caption Rebecca Davies, 19, was studying at Birmingham University and had hoped to become a doctor

The family of a 19-year-old woman who died in a car crash said she was "beautiful inside and out".

Birmingham University student Rebecca Davies, from Goytre, Monmouthshire, was a rear-seat passenger in a car that was in collision with another on the A4042 in Llanellen on Thursday.

A woman, 52, and man, both from Goytre, also sustained serious injuries.

The 31-year-old female driver of the other car was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Paying tribute, her family said: "Becky, our shining star that will never fade.

"Our daughter was beautiful inside and out.

"She was determined to help other people volunteering with St John's Ambulance and St Mary's Hospice while studying for her degree in Biochemistry at Birmingham University with the aim of becoming a doctor.

"She made us so very proud.

"Goodnight our sweet beautiful girl. May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest."