Image caption Transport for Wales took over the rail franchise from Arriva

Transport for Wales has broken Welsh language rules six times, according to a Welsh Language Commissioner's draft report.

It said the train operating company failed to provide some services in Welsh and treated the language less favourably than English.

TfW said changes had taken "longer than anticipated" since it took over the rail franchise in October 2018.

The rail company is overseen by the Welsh Government.

It said it took its language commitments seriously and expected TfW to do the same.

The commissioner's office began a probe following complaints last year.

The draft report said six complaints were received by the commissioner from members of the public and other issues were investigated following reports in the media and by officers.

Welsh ministers were given notice of the proposed scope of the investigation in January 2019.

The draft report has made findings which include that Welsh was treated less favourably than English on TfW self-service machines, its website and on its mobile app which is a breach of language standards.

Ministers have been asked to act within three months of the final judgment being published.

If they fail to do so, the commissioner's office can make an application to a county court to makes it compulsory for ministers to comply with recommendations.

What are the concerns?

The draft report said the company was found to be in breach of standards by:

Failing to provide announcements bilingually

The Transport for Wales app was only available in English

Its website was automatically set to English, and not fully functioning in Welsh

Self service machines were automatically set to English and not fully functioning in Welsh

Train tickets were only printed in English

Correspondence was not all bilingual

Suzy Davies AM, Welsh Conservatives spokesperson on the Welsh language, has criticised the way TfW is run by the Welsh Government.

"It seems that not only is this Labour administration incapable of running a rail service in Wales, but it is also incapable of providing services in both official languages of this nation," she said.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: "We take our commitment to Welsh language very seriously and expect Transport for Wales to do likewise.

'More to do'

"We will be monitoring TfW's response closely along with regular updates on Welsh language compliance."

A spokesperson for the commissioner said its investigation was "not yet finalised, so it is not appropriate for us to make a further comment at this stage".

TfW north Wales development director Lee Robinson said: "We recognise that there is more to do and [we] have ambitious and exciting plans, which we will share once the commissioners' report is finalised and agreed.

"Updating our plans in line with the... recommendations will enable us to make sure that everything we publish is as comprehensive as possible and addresses all the remaining gaps.

"As a fully bilingual organisation, we recognise and support the importance of a thriving Welsh language and culture and believe that our customers should always have the opportunity to interact with us, equally, in both Welsh and English."