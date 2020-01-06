Conner Marshall inquest five years after murder

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Conner Marshall, from Barry in the Vale of Glamorgan, died following an unprovoked attack

A long-awaited inquest into the death of a south Wales teenager has begun - almost five years after he was murdered at a caravan park by a serial offender.

Conner Marshall, 18, was beaten to death at Trecco Pack in Porthcawl in March 2015.

Killer David Braddon, who was 26 at the time, pleaded guilty to murder and is serving a life sentence.

The inquest in Pontypridd heard Braddon was a repeat offender and subject to two community orders at the time.

Outlining events, Assistant Coroner Nadim Bashir said the attacker had taken a cocktail of drugs and alcohol, including cocaine and Valium.

He had been staying at the caravan park with his estranged partner and their children when a row erupted over an ex-boyfriend.

Braddon armed himself with a kitchen knife and said he was going to look for the ex-boyfriend and kill him, the coroner's court heard.

Mistaking Conner Marshall for that individual, Braddon launched a frenzied attack when "the red mist descended", he told police in interviews.

Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption David Braddon is serving a life sentence for murder

He admitted striking the teenager with a pole and repeatedly punching him, before stripping him naked to humiliate him.

A pre-sentence report revealed Braddon had six unexplained absences from his community order and had stopped taking medication.

Addressing the inquest, the murder victim's mother Nadine Marshall described the past few years as going through "the depths of despair".

She said she missed the nightly text messages from her son telling her: "Nos da - caru chi" - Welsh for "Good night - love you".

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Conner Marshall's mother Nadine has demanded answers following her son's murder

Mrs Marshall, from Barry in the Vale of Glamorgan, said the whole family now felt anxious and nervous about the most simple daily tasks.

"I feel we failed to protect Conner, but giving your children as they grow up independence is so important - but equally hard," she said.

The inquest is continuing.