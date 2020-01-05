Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the order was designed to stop antisocial behaviour in Caernarfon

Five people have been arrested on suspicion of affray following an incident in a Gwynedd town.

The arrests come after police imposed a dispersal order in Caernarfon on Friday giving them powers to ask groups of two or more to move on.

The order was imposed after an incident prompted a fast food shop to ban young people unless accompanied by an adult.

Police said the order was designed "to target groups of youths behaving in an unacceptable antisocial manner".

Insp Kev Bratherton, from North Wales Police, said: "Following the introduction of the dispersal orders, five arrests on suspicion of affray have been made and investigations are ongoing."