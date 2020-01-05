Three in hospital after A525 crash at Horseman's Green
- 5 January 2020
Three people have been taken to hospital following a single vehicle crash in the early hours.
One casualty suffered life threatening injuries and a second sustained serious injuries, North Wales Police said.
The crash happened on the A525 near Horseman's Green, Wrexham.
Sgt Nikki Grimes-Williams appealed for witnesses who may have seen a silver BMW X3 travelling along the Wrexham-Whitchurch road at about 03:00 GMT.