Image copyright Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Image caption Ken Matthews (right) was one of four Britons to win gold at the 1964 games

An Olympic gold medallist died of an unknown allergic reaction, an inquest has concluded.

Ken Matthews, who won the 20km (12.5-mile) walk at the 1964 Olympic games in Tokyo, died at Wrexham Maelor Hospital on 2 June 2019.

The 84-year-old, who had dementia and a heart condition, was taken to hospital from the Hillbury Care Home in Wrexham, where he had been living.

Staff noticed on the evening of 2 June his breathing was "chesty".

He was taken to hospital, where doctors also described his breathing as "laboured", the inquest heard.

His care plans showed he had been receiving his normal medication and eating and drinking normally.

'I wish I had the answer'

Consultant pathologist Dr Huyen Abdel Salam told the inquest that Mr Matthews, who was born and brought up in Birmingham, died of an allergic reaction.

Joanne Lees, assistant coroner, said: "It is very difficult to know what substance caused it, if indeed it was a substance as opposed to a bite."

Mr Matthews' son Ian said he was not aware of his father having any allergies.

Image copyright Central Press/Getty Images Image caption Ken Matthews with his wife Sheila after he won the 20 km race in 1964

His general health was poor and would have compromised his ability to cope with any allergic reaction, Mrs Lees said.

"I wish I had the answer to give you and I did my best to obtain it," she said. "It could have been some sort of insect bite or something in the air. We simply do not know."

Giving a conclusion of accidental death, she added: "Although he had a heart condition it is unlikely he would have passed away on 2 June had he not had the allergic reaction."

Mr Matthews was one of four Britons to win gold at the 1964 games, completing his race in a record time of 1 hour, 29 minutes and 34 seconds.

He and his wife Sheila moved to Wrexham in the 1960s and for many years he worked as a manager in the town's Rogers and Jackson store.