The collision happened on the A4042 in Llanellen at about 20:05 on Thursday

A 19-year-old woman has died following a two-car collision in Monmouthshire on Thursday evening.

Rebecca Davies, from Goytre, was a rear passenger in a blue Suzuki car involved in the crash with a pink Peugeot on the A4042 in Llanellen near Abergavenny.

A 52-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man, both from Goytre, sustained serious injuries.

The 31-year-old female driver of the Peugeot car from Cardiff is also in a critical condition in hospital.

Gwent Police said Ms Davies was taken to Nevill Hall Hospital but later died.

The three others injured in the incident are all being treated at the same hospital.

Police have appealed for any motorist in the area when the collision occurred, at about 20:05 GMT, to come forward - especially those with any dashcam footage.