Image copyright Google Image caption Police want to hear from anyone who was in the Chandlers Reach/Crown Hill area between midnight and 01:45 GMT

A 57-year-old man has died after being discovered with serious head injuries in the early hours of New Year's Day.

He was found by a member of the public in the middle of a road in Llantwit Fardre, Rhondda Cynon Taff.

South Wales Police said he has since died in hospital and officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A post-mortem examination to establish the cause of death is due to be carried out, the force said.

Officers are appealing for anybody who was in the vicinity of Chandlers Reach and Crown Hill between midnight and 01:45 GMT on New Year's Day to contact them.