Image copyright Ken Bagnall | Geograph Image caption The Capel Celyn Memorial Chapel stands on the banks of Tryweryn reservoir

A memorial to a lost village and an apple-shaped refreshment kiosk are two of the sites given a heritage listing in Wales in the past year.

Heritage body Cadw gave special protection to nine sites, including the Capel Celyn Memorial Chapel in 2019.

The Big Apple in Mumbles, an iconic feature and described as "a rare and unusual example of a seaside refreshment kiosk" is also listed.

Four buildings were protected and five sites as scheduled monuments.

In 1965, Capel Celyn was controversially flooded in order to create a reservoir which would supply water to Liverpool.

Image copyright National Library of Wales Image caption A family leaving Capel Celyn for the last time in 1956

The Gwynedd village's school, chapel, post office and houses were lost beneath the Tryweryn reservoir.

A memorial chapel was built on the side of Tryweryn using stones that were once part of the buildings in the lost village.

Welsh Water chief executive Chris Jones said listing it reflects "its cultural significance and its crucial importance to the local community and the history of our country".

Image copyright LDRS Image caption The Mumbles apple is the last surviving example of a string of kiosks built in the 1930s to promote a brand of cider

The other two buildings listed are Pearl Assurance House, Pontypool and Theatr Clwyd in Mold.

"We are proud of our rich heritage and we value our unique historic buildings and monuments," said deputy culture minister Lord Elis-Thomas.

"Our heritage is at the heart of our identity as a nation and contributes to our economic vitality and cultural wellbeing."

He added each site listed in the past year has its "own unique story".

Image copyright Geograph/ Peter Wasp Image caption The two pill box defence sites listed are in the Vale of Glamorgan

The sites that were made scheduled monuments included the Llanerch-y-Mor smelting chimneys in Holywell and Ffynnon Angoeron (the Freezing Well), in Goetre Fawr, Monmouthshire.

There is also the remains of a Lockheed aircraft abandoned in 1942 and now buried at Morfa Harlech National Nature Reserve.

From World War Two, "pill box" anti-invasion defences at St Mary's and Tresilian Bay, both in Vale of Glamorgan, are the fourth and fifth monuments listed.