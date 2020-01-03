Image copyright Traffic Wales Image caption Traffic is queuing in both directions following the crash

The M4 motorway has reopened after the road was closed near Newport in both directions after a crash.

A man suffered a head injury in the single-vehicle incident.

The crash happened westbound at 11:05 GMT and the section between junctions 24 and 25 closed, with the eastbound carriageway and one lane westbound since reopening.

Gwent Police asked people to avoid the area and there has been a warning of heavy congestion.

The air ambulance in addition to crews from the fire service, Welsh Ambulance Service and police attended the scene.

Image caption The M4 shut between junctions 24 and 25 after the crash

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We responded with one emergency ambulance and our crew received the support of the Wales Air Ambulance.

"Our crew is currently at the scene."