A farmer has admitted causing the death of an 84-year-old woman when his sheep trailer collided with a car.

Robert Jones, 60, of Tywyn, Gwynedd, was taking 29 lambs to market when the crash happened in August 2018.

His trailer struck a Vauxhall Corsa, in which Jean Casey was a passenger, travelling in the opposite direction on the B4405 at Tal-y-llyn.

Mr Jones must carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and was banned from driving for a year by Caernarfon magistrates.

He was driving a Land Rover on a series of bends when the trailer containing the lambs began to weave, the court heard.

Mrs Casey died at the scene while the driver was treated in hospital.

Jon Wyn Williams, defending, said Mr Jones was highly regarded within his local community and wished he could "turn back the clock".

Mr Jones admitted causing death by careless driving and must also pay £170 costs.

Court chairman Alun Pugh said: "Our first thoughts must be with the family of the deceased Mrs Jean Casey for their loss."