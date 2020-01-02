Image copyright BBC/Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption Police had initially treated Gary Williams's death as murder

No criminal charges will be brought after a man and woman were found dead in a house, police have said.

Dyfed-Powys Police discovered the bodies of Gary Williams, 58, of Gowerton, and Jessena Sheridan, 46, at Lakefield Place in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, on Sunday.

Police had been treating Mr Williams's death as murder but said their investigation would not result in a criminal prosecution.

The coroner has been notified.

The force is not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths and an inquest is due to be opened on Friday.