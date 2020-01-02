Image copyright Google Image caption Daniel Chadwick-Jones pleaded guilty to 13 charges at Caernarfon Magistrates' Court

A gymnastics coach has admitted to hiding a camera in toilets where women would get changed.

Daniel Chadwick-Jones, 29, of Bretton Lane, Bretton, Flintshire, pleaded guilty to 13 charges of voyeurism at Caernarfon Magistrates' Court.

Prosecutor Sarah Marsh said those recorded were not aware they were being filmed and two of them were aged 17.

Chadwick-Jones will be sentenced later in January after magistrates referred sentencing to Caernarfon Crown Court.

Defence solicitor Simon Sargent said Chadwick-Jones had recognised the incidents, which took place in 2018 and 2019, were extremely serious.